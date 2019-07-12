Deputies looking for man who tried to rob Hanover business

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for a man accused of robbing a business in Hanover County earlier this week.

Police say the suspect entered a business in the 11000 block of Lakeridge Road at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, and presented a note demanding money. The weapon was displayed and the suspect fled in a white vehicle before receiving any money, according to a release from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is described as 20- to 30-year-old white male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and discolored pants.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who can identify this suspect, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.