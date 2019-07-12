1  of  4
Breaking News
Police: Missing Petersburg man last seen a month ago Deputies looking for man who tried to rob Hanover business 2 dead, dozens ill from outbreak at Virginia retirement home Henrico woman dies after car smashes into Amazon Prime tractor-trailer on I-95

Deputies looking for man who tried to rob Hanover business

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for a man accused of robbing a business in Hanover County earlier this week.

Police say the suspect entered a business in the 11000 block of Lakeridge Road at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, and presented a note demanding money. The weapon was displayed and the suspect fled in a white vehicle before receiving any money, according to a release from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is described as 20- to 30-year-old white male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and discolored pants.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who can identify this suspect, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events