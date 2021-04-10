Deputies looking for two suspects wanted for larceny in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection to a larceny on Saturday.

Deputies say around 2:30 p.m., two white men entered the Fas-Mart located on the 2200 block of Pocahontas Trail in Bottoms Bridge. The suspects stole a large amount of cash from another customer who had been playing the gaming machine on site.

The pair then left the store in an early 2000s model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500 or their local law enforcement agency.