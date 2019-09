GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Goochland say a man was taken to the hospital or a mental health evaluation after breaking-and-entering an area church.

Deputies were called to the Countyline Baptist Church sanctuary in the western area of the county around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. There, deputies found the doors opened and broken class in an office.

According to authorities, a man was found in the bathroom and was taken into custody without incident.