Deputies: Mom accused of leaving baby in car while she shopped at Walmart

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County woman is accused of leaving her 2-year-old child inside a vehicle for nearly 30 minutes while she shopped.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, bystanders called deputies to report a small child alone in a vehicle parked at the Walmart located at 217 Garrisonville Road. According to witnesses, the child was visibly upset.

The child was left unattended, with “numerous items and trash” in reach for 26 minutes. A deputy cared for the child until a family member arrived.

Deputies say the child’s mother, Aminata Barrie, 30, exited the store with shopping bags and was arrested for child neglect. According to authorities, she was also served three outstanding warrants from Prince Williams County.

Barrie is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

LATEST HEADLINES: