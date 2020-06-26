Deputies: Multiple car break-ins reported overnight in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in New Kent are warning residents following a string of car break-ins in several county neighborhoods.

On Facebook Thursday, deputies said, “during the early morning hours of June 25, individuals entered vehicles without permission in the Patriots Landing and Deer Lake neighborhoods.” According to deputies, items from inside the vehicles were stolen.

We are asking residents in these neighborhoods who have surveillance cameras to check their cameras from 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. If you see anything suspicious on your camera recording and want to share that information with our office, please contact us at (804)966-9500 and ask to speak with Det. Sgt. Brent Thomas or Det. Sgt. Shobe. Statement from the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office

Any photos, videos or tips may also be submitted by clicking here.

