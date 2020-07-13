Deputies: Occupied Spotsylvania County home riddled with bullets

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Spotsylvania County are searching for information after a home was riddled with bullets late Sunday night.

Deputies say that while no one was hurt, the home, located in the 6200 block of Oak Grove Drive, had four people inside at the time of the shooting. Deputies add that the homeowner was away from the residence when gunfire erupted.

Deputies declared that the gunfire was the result of a drive-by shooting.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and any possible motives. The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to please notify the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.

