Deputies searching for stolen box truck in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle was stolen from Leadbetter Road in Hanover County over the weekend.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of a stolen box truck on Sunday. They’ve determined the truck was taken from a business sometime between Friday and Saturday.

Deputies are now asking people to keep an eye out for a white 2007 Ford E450 with plates TX48341.

Anyone who spots the truck can submit a tip at https://heatreward.com/submit-a-tip/ or call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.