Deputy shot in Virginia officer-involved shooting; suspect dies

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are heading an officer-involved shooting investigation that left one deputy severely injured.

The request was made on behalf of the Broadway Police Chief and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy was shot four times following a traffic stop in Harrisonburg.

The Daily News-Record reports a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was working part-time for the Broadway Police Department, was shot around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Harrisonburg-area newspaper says the suspect, identified by troopers as Randall T. Hopper, 34, of Harrisonburg, immediately opened fire with a handgun as the deputy approached.

The officer involved survived the encounter and is currently recovering from his injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center, troopers added.

Hooper, who fled the scene after the shooting, reportedly shot himself. Troopers say he died while in transport to UVA Medical Center.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating.