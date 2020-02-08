Despite 1 arrest, RPD detective believes more suspects in 3-year-old’s shooting death on the loose

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond detectives are asking for help as they continue to investigate the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr., who was killed by a stray bullet while playing outside on Feb. 1. While police did arrest a carjacking suspect possibly connected to the crime, investigators told 8News on Friday that they believe more suspects are out there.

“He was a completely innocent bystander, age 3, and he was playing right outside his apartment where he lives with his little sister and he was shot down,” the lead detective in the case, RPD Detective Joseph Fultz, said.

Police arrested 21-year-old Antonio Harris for allegedly carjacking a Lyft driver’s car Friday. Detectives think that stolen car could be linked to Hill’s murder as a car matching its description was spotted speeding away from the scene of the deadly shooting, as well as the scene of random gunfire hours before.

RELATED: Hillside Court community mourns loss of 3-year-old killed in shooting

With no one yet charged in the murder, Fultz stressed the investigation does not stop now that Harris, who was denied bond Thursday, is in custody.

“This is just one piece of it,” Fultz said, referring to Harris’ arrest. “This is ongoing, we are linking quite a few events together that happened in a series.”

Fultz is pleading for residents who saw what happened Saturday afternoon or any other witnesses to come forward.

“In an incident like this, there’s no snitching. There was a 3-year-old killed,” said Fultz, “Let’s get these people and let’s get them off the street because we don’t want this to happen ever again.”

LATEST HEADLINES: