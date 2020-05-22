Dinwiddie authorities investigating county’s first homicide since 2018 after 23-year-old man found dead

According to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Zackary Elan Scott, 23, was found by the roadway on Rainey Creek Road in the McKenney area of the county on May 20. Scott has ties to Hopewell and Prince George County, authorities said Friday.

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating Dinwiddie County’s first homicide since 2018 after the body of a 23-year-old man was found alongside a road earlier in the week.

According to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Zackary Elan Scott, 23, was found by the roadway on Rainey Creek Road in the McKenney area of the county on May 20. Scott has ties to Hopewell and Prince George County, authorities said Friday.

The cause of the death will not be released at this time. The sheriff’s office cited the ongoing investigation.

