DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating a Dinwiddie man wanted on two counts of Grand Larceny.

Richard Dwayne “Ricky” Davis, 53, is believed to be residing in Prince George County, but his last known address is the 6800 block of Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis are encouraged to contact the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office at (804) 469-4550.