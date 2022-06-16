PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Dinwiddie County man was arrested after reportedly causing “severe life-threatening injuries” to a person in Petersburg.

According to the Petersburg Police Department, officers responded to the 20 block of South Jones Street at around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 for a report of an assault.

When they arrived, they found the victim with severe life-threatening injuries. The victim was airlifted to Chippenham Hospital in Chesterfield.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Austin Cane of DeWitt, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212. This is a developing story.