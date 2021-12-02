Dinwiddie man arrested in connection to the abduction of 24-year-old Jasmine Moore

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dinwiddie man has been arrested in connection to the death of Jasmine Moore, the 24-year-old Chesterfield woman who was reported missing in October 2020.

Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a suspicious death after human remains were discovered in a wooded area in the 6900 block of Anderson Mill Road in the Church Road area of Dinwiddie County.

In early October 2021, hunters found what they suspected to be human skeletal remains off of Anderson Mill Road, according to police.

Investigators submitted the skeletal remains to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond and the remains were positively identified as those of Jasmine L. A. Moore.

DSCO investigators and Chesterfield County Police detectives have collaborated in the investigation that led to the arrest of 27-year-old Ellis Dean Briggs, Jr.

Ellis Dean Briggs, Jr. (DCSO)

He was arrested at the 19000 block of Malones Road in the Carson area of Dinwiddie County.

Briggs, Jr. has been charged with the abduction of Jasmine Moore in October 2020. He is being held with no bond at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, Va.

This is an active investigation, according to police. This article will be updated once more information is available.