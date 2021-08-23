Dinwiddie man pleads guilty to father’s murder

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Dinwiddie man will spend the next 20 years in prison for the murder of his father.

According to court documents, Langdon Michael Conklin plead guilty to 1st degree murder following the death of his father on March 4. He has since been sentenced to 50 years with 30 years suspended and 50 years probation.

Police responded to Woodbridge Road in Colonial Heights on March 3 to arrest Langdon Conklin for grand larceny involving firearms, he was released on bond.

The next day, police were called to the same road for a reported burglary, there they followed Langdon Conklin’s vehicle after he failed to yield to officers. The pursuit ended around Route 288 and Hull Street, officers brought him into custody.

The officers who continued on to investigate the home involved found Langdon Conklin’s father dead inside of the home.

Sources told 8News that the victim had been beaten.