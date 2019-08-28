1  of  3
Breaking News
Dinwiddie Overstock robbed at gunpoint VSP investigating I-95 shooting in Petersburg 19-year-old turns himself in for Petersburg shooting

Dinwiddie Overstock robbed at gunpoint

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie Overstock was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Deputies said the business located in the 12000 block od Boydton Plank Road was robbed by a black male around 6:38 p.m. The man is described as having a slender build, 45 to 50 yeas old, dressed in all black with a white floppy hat, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the attendant. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg – Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events