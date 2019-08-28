Dinwiddie Overstock robbed at gunpoint

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie Overstock was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Deputies said the business located in the 12000 block od Boydton Plank Road was robbed by a black male around 6:38 p.m. The man is described as having a slender build, 45 to 50 yeas old, dressed in all black with a white floppy hat, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the attendant. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg – Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212