Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office looking for man linked to NAPA Auto Parts catalytic converter theft

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest linked to a catalytic converter from last October.

The office said the theft took place at a NAPA Auto Parts store in the 25000 block of Cox Road at about 4 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2021. Officials say there were multiple other converter thefts reported stolen around this area of the county before and after the incident.

The person of interest in this case drove a blue SUV. Below is a photo of the suspect and their vehicle captured on security footage from the Slip In on Cox Road:

The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest linked to a catalytic converter from last October. (Photo: Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the person of interest or this incident is asked to call the office at 804-469-4550.