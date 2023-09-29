Police said the teen -- who is in critical condition -- was shot after one of the men allegedly mishandled a gun.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WRIC) – A Dinwiddie County teen is in critical condition and two Midlothian-area men have been charged after police said she was found shot in the head at a Nags Head hotel.

Nags Head police said officers found a 17-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to her head after responding to the Surf Side Hotel in the early morning hours of Sept. 28.

The victim, identified as a Dinwiddie County teen, was treated at The Outer Banks Hospital before being taken to a hospital in Virginia, police said. The teen is in critical condition, according to police.

Police said a preliminary investigation found it was an isolated incident that “took place among a group of friends staying in the hotel” and one of the men arrested allegedly mishandled a gun before the shooting.

Ashton Mills, 22, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony obstruction of justice, according to police. Mills, the man suspected to be responsible for the gunshot, is in custody under a $230,000 secured bond.

Joshua Smith, 23, has been charged with “Storage of Firearms to Protect Minors,” police said. He was released on an unsecured bond. Both of the men are from the Midlothian area of Chesterfield County, Nags Head police said.

More charges could come as police continue to investigate the shooting.