PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Jarring surveillance video shows the moments during a triple shooting at a gas station in Petersburg that has left a man dead and two others injured.

According to Petersburg Police, 19-year-old Dwight Delano Scott was arrested without incident and has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Police said all three victims were shot outside the Citgo gas station on Washington Street, but two victims were found in different locations.

Gas station surveillance video given to 8News by employees inside show a man running towards another man, shooting at him in front of the convenience store.

Afterwards, the man runs away, and seconds later, two more men come out of the store. One of them is shooting the other multiple times. The man, lifeless, is seen falling to the ground.

The man then goes back into the store and someone else runs up and grabs a gun out of the dead man’s hands.

The two other victims were found on Locust Court and High Pearl Street with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they are expected to be okay.

It’s unclear how those two victims ended up in the two different locations.

Chief Christian said they called in their SWAT team to the scene last night to cool the tensions as a crowd of people who seemed to know the victim swarmed the area and were disruptive.

“It’s very disheartening. You know we’ve got several victims here and we got several families involved, and our hearts go out to the families. We understand their pain,” Chief Christian told reporters on scene following the shooting.