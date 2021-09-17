DNA on cigarette leads to arrest in Stafford car thefts

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest in a series of vehicle thefts that took place last December.

Vehicles at several locations in Stafford were broken into, with wallets, credit cards and purses reported stolen. The stolen cards were later connected to fraudulent transactions. Two vehicles were also stolen in the area, and later recovered in Prince William County.

Detective A. Sanchez Jr. of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office also recovered one vital piece of evidence from one of the cars: a cigarette, presumably smoked and discarded by the perpetrator, left behind in one of the cars.

DNA from the cigarette was matched to Kanissha Bowles, 23, of Woodbridge. But Bowles wasn’t arrested until this month, when a sheriff’s deputy responded to a disturbance at a local Dollar Tree.

There, a suspect provided the deputy with a false identification – but the deputy identified Bowles and arrested her for providing false identification.

Bowles also had outstanding warrants from Prince William and Spotsylvania Counties. She’s now charged with two counts of grand larceny, five counts of vehicle tampering, three counts of credit card theft and three counts of larceny.