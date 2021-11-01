Do you know who these fugitives wanted by Crime Solvers are?

William Tyrone Jones (L) and Gavin S. Lowe (R)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — This week, the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are highlighting two wanted people in hopes of locating them.

According to authorities, 43-year-old William Tyrone Jones is wanted for two counts of strangulation and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony. 

Gavin S. Lowe, 24, is also wanted for seven counts of credit card theft.

If you have seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.

