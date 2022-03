CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are searching for a man they say is responsible for $1,400 in credit card fraud.

Photos of the suspect provided by the Chesterfield Police Department are included below.

Police say the victims wallet was stolen and the cards inside were used to make a number of fraudulent purchases.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.