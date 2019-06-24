Documents: Spotsylvania mother had not fed 3-month-old in 10 hours

Spotsylvania mother accused of murdering 3-month-old daughter

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania County mother is behind bars accused of murdering her 3-month-old daughter.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and deputies along with fire rescue personnel said they responded to an address in the Cambridge Subdivision for an unresponsive child on March 17. The child was rushed to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Court documents reveal that detectives interviewed Haheed on the scene. She told officers she work up because she had not fed her baby in 10 hours. Haheed said that when she went to check on her baby she was ‘blue and cold to the touch.’

Haheed’s mother placed the 9-1-1 call. The 3-month-old was taken to the hospital were she later died.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby girl experienced ‘blunt force trauma to the head.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the baby was either ‘hit with an object’ or ‘severely shaken.’

According to the court documents, police took electronic devices and journals from Haheed’s home as evidence.

The detective on this case said in his years of experience people who commit murder typically relieve their guilt by writing about it.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators later determined that the child’s mother, 25-year-old Stephanie Hadeen, was the caretaker of the child when it died.

After a lengthy investigation, a warrant for murder was obtained. Hadeen turned herself in on June 22 and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

