Doswell man arrested, charged in Hanover catalytic converter theft

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 30 year old man is in custody facing multiple charges in connection to a catalytic converter theft at a Hanover County business.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Michael Carithers, 30, of Doswell, has been arrested and charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, destruction of property and possession of burglary tools.

Deputies received multiple tips regarding a Sept. 1 incident in which Carithers and another suspect are accused of removing one converter from a Barrett Park Road business vehicle and attempting to remove a second from another vehicle.

Investigators are still working to identify the other suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 app.