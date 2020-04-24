Double shooting investigation underway in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A double shooting investigation is underway in Henrico County.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Buckner Street around 2:30 p.m. and found two victims.
They were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
