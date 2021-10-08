Double shooting investigation underway in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two victims were taken to a Patient First and then a nearby hospital after a shooting in Prince George County.

According to police, they were called to the intersection of Takach Road and Middle Road for a shots fired call on Oct. 8 around 10:30 a.m.

The victims, a man and a woman, were not found at the scene. They had been taken to Patient First and from there EMS moved them to Southside Regional Medical Center. The two victims know each other, according to police.

A release from Prince George County Police Department states that there is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.