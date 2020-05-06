Double shooting investigation underway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to police, a double shooting investigation is underway in Richmond.

Officers say they were called to the area of Nine Mile Road and Creighton Road around 10:30 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

Police said Tuesday night that two gunshot victims were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Information about what may have led to the shooting or possible suspects were not made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: