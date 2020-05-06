RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to police, a double shooting investigation is underway in Richmond.
Officers say they were called to the area of Nine Mile Road and Creighton Road around 10:30 p.m. following reports of gunfire.
Police said Tuesday night that two gunshot victims were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Information about what may have led to the shooting or possible suspects were not made available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Double shooting investigation underway in Richmond
- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Virginia, health officials optimistic
- As more motorcyclists hit the road, DMV warns drivers to stay vigilant
- VIDEO: RACC throws piñata party for shelter dogs on Cinco de Mayo
- Gold’s Gym files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to coronavirus pandemic