'Double trouble': Suspects steal credit card, go on $4K Target shopping spree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for two suspects — a man and a woman — accused of stealing a credit card and using it to make a hefty Target purchase.

Police said the victim was shopping at Kroger on Sept.27 when her credit card was stolen from her purse.

An hour later, the credit card was used to make approximately $4,000 in purchases at the Target on Weir Road.

“The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue shirt, denim jeans, and a two-toned, light-and-dark blue ball cap,” Chesterfield Police said. “The second suspect is a black female wearing a green top, glasses, gold earrings and a necklace.”

If you have any information on this crime call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the P3-Tips mobile app. You could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

