Drive sober this holiday season, or get pulled over

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Drivers can expect to see more law enforcement officers on the road from Dec. 18 through New Year’s Day, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT).

At a virtual Tuesday event, USDOT launched its annual National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign.

“There is no excuse for impaired driving and millions of reasons not to — some of whom may be passengers in your own car,” USDOT Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.

According to a Tuesday morning release, in 2019, alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities decreased by 5.3 percent to the lowest rate since 1982, when NHTSA started reporting this data. However, officials say that progress is in jeopardy, due to changing driving patterns and behaviors during the national public health emergency and stay-at-home orders. The drivers who remained on the roads throughout the pandemic have, on average, engaged in more risky behavior, according to a NHTSA report issued in October.

“Impaired driving is 100 percent preventable, and law enforcement officers will be stopping impaired drivers to protect everyone on the road,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens said.

During the Christmas to New Year’s Day holiday period in 2019, 210 lives were lost in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to a release. Driving impaired by any substance — alcohol or drugs, whether legal or illegal — is against the law in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Even in states where marijuana laws have changed, it is still illegal to drive under the influence of the drug.