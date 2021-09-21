Driver accused of killing Henrico police captain in hit and run pleads guilty

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man accused of killing an off-duty Henrico police captain plead guilty to non-capital murder and not reporting an accident that caused damage Monday morning in Court.

Justin Thomas Regensburg, 30, of Chesterfield County, killed Henrico Police Captain Donald Lambert Jr., 55, on Feb. 27, just after 11 a.m. while Lambert was running along Greenwood Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico Police Captain Donald Lambert died on Saturday, February 27 after being the victim of a hit-and-run crash. (Photo: Henrico Police)

The King William County Sheriff’s Office said Henrico police alerted them to Regensburg’s possible location on Feb. 28, after leaving a home on Oxford Lane heading east on Richmond-Tappahannock Highway. Officials say Regensburg did not stop his car right away when a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, and that the deputy had to chase the suspect for about 3-miles before Regensburg finally pulled over.

Regensburg was then turned over to Henrico authorities who said Regensburg was arrested without incident.

8News found that Regensburg had a criminal history before the fatal hit and run, which included charges like petit larceny and failure to appear in court.

A grand jury certified charges against Regensburg on May 13, and he plead guilty on Sept. 21. Court records say he will be sentenced in 2022.

