Driver charged with DUI, 3 passengers arrested after high-speed chase on I-81

Four people are facing alcohol-related charges after a high-speed police chase along I-81 in Shenandoah County early Wednesday morning.

The incident began at around 1 a.m. when a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to pull over a 2018 Toyota Corrolla that was allegedly traveling 91 mph in the northbound lanes at mile marker 275.

The car refused to stop and reached speeds of 115 mph as the pursuit continued north on I-81 into Warren County. On I-66, the vehicle attempted to take exit 13, but the driver lost control and struck the guardrail.

The driver, 31-year-old Spencer J. Reimann of Vienna, was taken into custody and charged with DUI, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substances and one felony count of eluding police.

Three passengers were also arrested: 20-year-old Kitkwan Karlo, of Fairfax, and 20-year-old Kyle Lujan, of Vienna, were both charged with drunk in public and underage possession of alcohol. Frederick Maggi, 21, of Fairfax, was charged with drunk in public.