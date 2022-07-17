CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was arrested and charged with DUI after crashing into a restaurant and hitting a pedestrian near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Charter Colony Parkway.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, a report of a crash at 13830 Village Place Drive was received just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

It was determined that a car had driven into the Two Compadres Taqueria Bar & Grill, and while the driver tried to back out, a bystander attempted to stop them and was struck by the car. The bystander was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence.