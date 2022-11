CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was charged with driving under the influence after a crash in North Chesterfield Sunday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash took place on Huguenot road, just North of Midlothian Turnpike, at around 2:00 p.m.

According to Chesterfield police, the driver of a silver Mazda sedan was in custody for DUI, although they did not specify how the crash took place.