Driver charged with DUI in Warwick Road fatal crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 31-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a fatal crash early Monday morning left a woman dead.

Amadeo Guevara was arrested at the scene of a two-car collision in the 4800 block of Warwick Road. Officers responded to the crash at 12:17 a.m. and found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The woman identified as 41-year-old Ludding Estrada was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The RPD Crash Team collected evidence and took measurements at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-3462 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.