Driver charged with striking police cars in vehicle stolen from I-95 work zone

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver who led police on a chase through Hanover County, after stealing a vehicle from an Interstate-95 work zone Wednesday, has been identified by state troopers.

Darrell Michael Harris, 29, of Richmond, is accused of stealing a Curtis crash cushion truck from a work zone on I-95 at mile marker 88.6 Wednesday night. A chase ensued after troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, according to VSP.

During the chase, troopers say Harris was “driving recklessly,” and struck two VSP vehicles.

Eventually, the pursuit ended on Route 1 near Ashcake Road. Harris, along with another man and woman, were taken in custody.

One trooper sustained minor injuries after his vehicle was struck and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Harris has been charged with grand larceny, assault on law enforcement, hit-and-run, eluding police, destruction of property, driving on a revoked license and reckless driving.

Charges against the two passengers are still pending, VSP said.

Harris is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

