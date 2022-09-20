HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a driver believed to have hit and killed a woman on the night of Sept. 5.

New surveillance video shows the silver-looking vehicle driving away after hitting the woman at the Henrico County and Richmond city line.

The woman was trying to walk across Mechanicsville Turnpike at Crump Street when the car going west down the road hit her.

The video shows the silver car passing McDonald’s, and hitting the woman on the front passenger side.

Security camera footage shows a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico on the night of Sept. 5. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information related to the incident is asked to call 804-501-5000. (Photo: Henrico Police)

The woman then falls to the ground and the driver doesn’t stop and keeps going.

Police said the driver ended up running a red light at Magnolia Street, just one block down.

The woman, 51-year-old Latanya Cousins of Richmond, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

If you recognize the car in the video or know something about what happened, you’re asked to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000.