Driver hits tree after fleeing from police in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said they arrested a man early Sunday morning after they found him doing donuts in a parking lot near Main Street Station.

Teric Harcum, 20, of Chesterfield County, initially fled from police but was apprehended a few blocks away when he crashed his car into a tree on Governor Street. Harcum has been charged with reckless driving.

Business owners in Shockoe Bottom called on police to increase patrols in the area earlier this month after videos of similar actions surfaced on social media.