HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police have identified 31-year-old Herber Ontoniel Luna-Contreras as the driver of the Jeep Wrangler in the fatal crash at the 14000 block of West Patrick Henry Road on Saturday.

Luna-Contreras fled the scene of the crash and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for a felony hit and run with additional charges pending the outcome of the investigation.