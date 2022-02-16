Driver kills pedestrian in hit-and-run, police seeking suspect information

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an unidentified driver in Caroline County this morning. Now, Virginia State Police need help finding the suspect and vehicle involved in the deadly crash.

According to police, the victim was found laying on Rogers Clark Boulevard near Welcome Way around 5:30 a.m. The person responsible for the crash had left the scene.

Police said they believe the victim was walking across Rogers Clark Boulevard from a Flying J to an Exxon. The pedestrian was hit by someone driving in the right lane of eastbound Rogers Clark Boulevard.

First responders took the victim to the hospital where they died. The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.