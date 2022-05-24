SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old suspect was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase, running a red light and hitting a vehicle in the intersection, according to Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

At 11:56 a.m. on Monday, an officer saw a Black Dodge Charger run a stop sign on Stoney Creek Drive and Chinaberry Drive in the Breezewood area of the county.

The sergeant stopped the vehicle, spoke to the driver for a short period and learned the driver was suspended, the sheriff’s office said. When the sergeant came back to the vehicle, the driver was said to have sped away.

Deputies pursued the vehicle down Stoney Creek Drive and then onto eastbound Courthouse Road.

When the suspect approached the intersection of Courthouse Road and Hood Drive, the Charger allegedly ran the red light and struck an Infiniti vehicle broadside.

The driver of the Charger and a female passenger ran into the woods. She was taken into custody immediately while other deputies pursued the driver. The driver was apprehended without further incident in a patch of woods a short distance east of the crash, according to SCSO.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Alex Hall, of Woodbridge. He was arrested for felony eluding, driving while suspended, reckless driving, felony hit and run, felony unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of burglary tools, according to police.

During the search of the vehicle, numerous firearms were recovered, said the SCSO.

Hall is incarcerated with no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Both Infiniti occupants involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and were treated at an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, according to police.