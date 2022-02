HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating an incident of a stolen trailer on Laburnum Avenue earlier this month.

On February 2, in the late evening to early morning hours, a trailer was stolen from the 5200 block of S. Laburnum Ave. using a white pickup truck.

Photo provided by Henrico Police

Anyone with information regarding this stolen trailer is asked to call Detective Letteer at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.