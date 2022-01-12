Driver shot, injured on I-95 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Just 24 hours after a person was killed during an Interstate 95 shooting in Chesterfield County, another person was shot while traveling on I-95. Virginia State Police said there is no evidence that the shootings are connected.

According to state police, a 33-year-old man from Petersburg was driving a Chevrolet Impala on I-95 when his vehicle was hit by multiple gunshots. The shots were fired shortly before 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday by someone in a vehicle passing by.

The Petersburg man was injured in the shooting, according to state police. After he was hit, he took the ramp for Exit 48 for Wagner Road. The victim then left his car behind and ran to a nearby store to call 911.

State police said his injuries were non-life threatening.

The injured driver was not able to provide state police with a description of the vehicle carrying the shooter.

Anyone with information that could help Virginia State Police with their investigation can call 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.