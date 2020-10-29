Driver who fatally struck recycling worker charged with manslaughter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 23-year-old Norfolk man is charged in connection with a Richmond recycling truck worker’s death.

According to Chesterfield County Police Department, Jordan A. Bouldin is charged with involuntary manslaughter following a fatal crash in the 9800 block of River Road on Thursday, Oct. 1.

There, police say Bouldin fatally struck a recycling company worker, identified as 57-year-old Matthew L. Pitchford.

Police say as Pitchford was collecting recyclables, a Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to pass the recycling truck. Pitchford was struck and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Bouldin remained on scene.

He was served a warrant concerning the crash and will appear in Chesterfield County General District Court on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

