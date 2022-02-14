Drones, robots and tear gas: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been taken into custody after a late-night standoff with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office that ended with the deployment of drones, robots and tear gas.

On Feb. 13 at 11:00 pm, deputies received a call for a domestic disturbance at Garrison Woods Apartments in North Stafford County. There, they found a the caller, a woman who had managed to escape her apartment and call police after she, her child and her dog were attacked by Steven Obajolu, 30, of Fairfax County.

Obajolu and the woman had been arguing, and as deputies arrived, he barricaded himself in the apartment.

As crisis negotiators communicated with Obajolu, they discovered he was wanted for sex offender registry and parole violations, both of which are felony charges.

According to Stafford police, Obajolu would not exit the apartment and told officers he had a firearm. Officers then used an armored truck to batter down the front door and busted windows to deploy drones and robots into the home.

The suspect reportedly told officers that he wouldn’t go back to jail, and tossed the drones and robots out a window.

At 6:00 am, nearly seven hours after the standoff began, officers deployed tear gas in the apartment. 20 minutes later, they deployed it again, forcing Obajolu, who then surrendered to sheriff’s deputies, from the apartment.

Obajolu has been charged with unlawful entry, two counts of assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and animal cruelty, along with the warrants stemming from his prior charges. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office also said they intend to charge Obajolu for damage sustained by the drones they deployed during the standoff.