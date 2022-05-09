GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A drug dealer was found guilty and sentenced to 23 years of active incarceration during a trial held at the Greene County Circuit Court on Friday.

Sylvester Anthony Wells was arrested in December 2020 after police seized more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine and about $11,000 during a drug bust in the Ruckersville area of Greene County.

Seized contraband from the drug bust (Courtesy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

The bust was executed by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force after executing a narcotics search warrant for the Ruckersville property.

Wells, aged 39 at the time of his arrest, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and felon in possession of ammunition.

Sylvester Anthony Wells (Courtesy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said they wanted to thank all of those involved in the successful prosecution.