Drugs dropped from drone at Brunswick County school

BRUNSWICK, Va. (WRIC) — Drugs were dropped from a drone yesterday on the property of Brunswick Academy, a private school in rural Brunswick County.

But the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the package, which contained marijuana, tobacco and cellphones, was likely intended for the nearby Lawrenceville Correctional Center.

Police believe the package was dropped on school grounds around 5:40 a.m. Monday. Shortly afterwards, witnesses say individuals in a sedan grabbed the drone. Police responded to the incident after a school employee reported a suspicious package at 8:24 a.m.

Police say the Lawrenceville Correctional Facility has had issues with contraband in the past, including the involvement of staff members and other drone-related incidents.

A spokesperson for the GEO Group, which operates the facility, said in a statement that “Like many correctional facilities across the country, the Lawrenceville Correctional Center faces challenges related to the use of drones for the introduction of contraband into correctional settings.”