ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The County of Albemarle Police Department is searching for a suspect after contraband was found during a Charlottesville drug bust.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Taskforce (JADE) executed a search warrant on a property in the 100 block of Quince Lane in Charlottesville.

According to police, officers found three semi-automatic rifles, 1330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 THC vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash and various packaging materials.

The resident of the property — 22-year-old Tyrik Alloyd Ayers of Charlottesville — was not present during the execution of the search warrant and has not yet been found by law enforcement.

Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for Ayers, including the following charges:

18.2-248.1 Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

18.2-248 Possession with intent to distribute Percocet

18.2-248 Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

18.2-308.2 Possession of a firearm by a felon

18.2-308.4 Possession of a firearm with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drugs.

The County of Albemarle Police Department is continuing its investigation and the search for Ayers.

JADE includes investigators from the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County Sheriff’s and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Charlottesville.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Ayers is encouraged to contact Albemarle County Police Department.