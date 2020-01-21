1  of  2
Drunken driver charged in Henrico hit-and-run crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say a man driving under the influence struck a pedestrian Monday night and then drove home.

Edward Scholte was traveling westbound on W. Broad Street in the right lane when he hit a pedestrian crossing the roadway, according to police. Henrico’s Investigative Crash Team responded to the scene and learned Scholte left the area and drove to his residence.

Scholte, 50, of Henrico County is charged with DUI, DUI maiming, and felony hit-and-run.

The victim, unidentified by police, suffered “significant injuries,” and was taken to a hospital for medical assistance.

