DUI hit-and-run driver arrested after fleeing scene on three wheels

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is charged with driving under the influence after she attempted to elude police on just three wheels following a hit-and-run incident, according to Chesterfield Police.

County police said on Twitter Sunday that a woman “attempted to flee after striking a large trailer.” 8News reached out to police for additional information and learned that the incident happened in the 1700 block of Chevelle Drive shortly after 12:30 a.m.

According to authorities, the woman struck a parked trailer, which caused massive damage to the front of the vehicle and passenger side of the car.

Chesterfield Police say a drunken driver is in custody after attempting to elude police following a hit-and-run incident. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

She then tried to get away on three wheels before she was located and taken into custody for driving under the influence, police added.

No injuries were reported.

