STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — In the early morning hours of Sunday, April 17, Stafford County sheriffs responded to a call for a fight, the product of a road rage incident, which led to a high speed chase.

According to a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies responded to the area of Woodstream Boulevard around 1:38 a.m. for a report of a fight. They discovered that the parties involved in the altercation had fled the scene and were traveling north on I-95.

The suspects’ vehicles were then seen travelling at a high rate of speed. It took the collaboration of four Stafford sheriffs to get both vehicles stopped.

The investigation revealed that Johnathan Hernandez Alvarez, 32, of Prince William County, who was driving one of the vehicles, believed he had been cut off by the other driver, Kierra Chapman, 25, of Stafford.

Both drivers pulled into the Woodstream swimming pool located at 125 Woodstream Boulevard and the fight began. The combatants returned to their vehicles, but came back for a second round of brawling.

Finally, the suspects fled onto the interstate where they were apprehended.

Hernandez Alvarez claimed that Chapman had assaulted his passenger, Tharzis Lona Ayestas, 30, of Stafford, and was now chasing them. However, Alvarez was found to be intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2. He was charged with DUI — his second in five years — and assault and battery.

Johnathan Alvarez Hernandez (Photo courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office).

Hernandez Alvarez is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Chapman and Lona Ayestas were both charged with assault and battery, but released on an unsecure bond. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.