Eight new years, same cold case: Richmond Police need help solving 2013 New Year’s Day homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving a cold case from 2013.

On Jan 1, 2013, officers responded to the 1000 block of Kingsway Road for a person down inside of a grey 2003 Cadillac Seville.

When police arrived, they found James Roane shot dead inside of the vehicle. Investigators later learned Roane had been in his car for several hours before first responders were notified.

RPD is asking eyewitnesses or citizens with any information about this crime to come forward and help give Roane’s family closure.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit your tip through the P3 Tips App. Tips are anonymous and you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.